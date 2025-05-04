ADB reviewing its 2021 energy policy, eyes to enhance energy quotients - Masato Kanda

Milan, Italy, May 4. Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda emphasized the critical role of renewable energy in driving long-term economic growth and competitiveness during a press briefing at the ADB Annual Meeting in Milan.

In response to Trend’s question, Kanda explained, “We need renewable energy, which is critical for long-term growth and competitiveness.”

He also revealed that the bank is currently in the process of reviewing its 2021 energy policy. “We are going to have an intensive discussion on how to enhance our energy quotients involving the stakeholders as well,” Kanda stated.

The ADB president highlighted the need for diverse energy options. “There are many things we want to do, including how to make more options for sustainable and affordable energies available to countries,” he said.

Addressing the growing demand for affordable energy, Kanda reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to addressing climate change. “Adapting to the discussion of the huge demand for affordable energy, we will continue our mission to the climate change actions. We will place a continuing emphasis on the energy policy,” he added.