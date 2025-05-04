Baku Marathon brings together artists and athletes - Azerbaijani people’s artist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The Baku Marathon has brought together creative minds and athletes, turning into a major celebration for thousands of people from Azerbaijan and abroad, honorary marathon participant and People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, singer and composer Tunzala Aghayeva told Trend.

"I’m personally very active - I do pilates and yoga - and every runner here is showing, through their own example, what willpower and commitment to a healthy lifestyle look like. This annual marathon has become a meaningful event in our country, spreading nothing but positive energy," she said.

The Baku Marathon 2025 officially kicked off today at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with participants setting off from State Flag Square.

Held under the "Conquer the Wind" slogan, this year’s marathon saw a record turnout of around 28,000 registered participants. The race spans a total distance of 21 kilometers.