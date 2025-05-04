EDB reports Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to lead Central Asian irrigation by 2040

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 4. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will account for 82 percent of the demand for irrigation equipment in Central Asia by 2040, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

Bank analysts noted that the region is on the brink of large-scale agricultural modernization.

"By 2040, the area of irrigated land in the region will reach 10.6 million hectares, with 41 percent (4.3 million ha) in Uzbekistan and 26 percent (2.7 million ha) in Kazakhstan. These figures are outlined in national agricultural development programs," the EDB said.

From 2026 to 2040, Central Asia will require approximately 2 million units of equipment for various types of irrigation, with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan being the main consumers, together accounting for about 82 percent of the total demand.

"The largest growth is expected in the segments of irrigation machines and drip irrigation systems, with demand projected to reach 102,500 and 180,500 units by 2040, respectively. However, demand for traditional surface irrigation systems will remain significant due to the specifics of land use in the region," experts noted.

The emerging irrigation systems market is already shaping the future of the agro-industrial sector in Central Asia for decades to come.