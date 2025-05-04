58th Annual Meeting of ADB kicks off in Milan (PHOTO)

MILAN, Italy, May 4. The 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank has kicked off in Milan, Italy, Trend reports.

The event scheduled to take place from May 4 to May 7, is being held at Allianz MiCo - Milano Convention Centre.

With the theme "Sharing Experience, Building Tomorrow", it is be the first time for Italy to host the Annual Meeting. Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from ADB member countries, officials from international organizations, representatives from the private sector, civil society organizations, and the media, are participating at the event.

Among other things, the first day will feature discussions on such topics as Globalization as a Force for Sustainable Development, Unpacking the Risks in ADB’s Just Transition Agenda, Transforming Accountability: Roadmap for a New Era.

On May 5, the Opening Session of the Board of Governors will take place in the morning, marking the official commencement of the Annual Meeting. In the afternoon, the Governors' Business Session will follow, where the Board of Governors can adopt resolutions, review documents, approve ADB's financial statements and annual report, and hear member statements. The agenda includes ADB seminars, and seminars organized by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

On May 6, the program features the Governors' Plenary Session in the morning, followed by the Governors' Seminar "Asia-Europe Collaboration for Future Resilience" in the afternoon. The agenda includes Seminars, Civil society organization events and business meetings.

On May 7, more business meetings will be held. The ADB Annual Meeting 2025 will conclude with the event organized by the Future Host Country, that will host the 2026 Annual Meeting.

The 57th Annual Meeting was held last May in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors is an opportunity to provide guidance on ADB administrative, financial, and operational directions. The meetings provide opportunities for member governments to interact with ADB staff, nongovernment organizations (NGOs), media, and representatives of observer countries, international organizations, academe, and the private sector. ADB’s annual meetings have become a premier forum for the discussion of economic and social development issues in Asia and the Pacific.