Winners of Baku Marathon 2025 honored at award ceremony (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The winners of the 2025 Baku Marathon were celebrated at an official award ceremony in the Azerbaijani capital, Trend reports.

Prizes were awarded in two main categories — men’s and women’s races.

The marathon, held under the slogan “Beat the Wind!”, saw fierce competition among participants. In the men’s category, Turkey’s Ataç Sezgin claimed first place. Ukrainian runner Vitaliy Shafar finished second, while fellow Turkish athlete Murat Emekdar took third.

In the women’s race, Ukraine’s Nataliya Semenovych crossed the finish line first. Azerbaijan’s Anna Yusupova came in second, followed by Japan’s Eriko Soma in third.

The first-place finishers in both the men’s and women’s categories were awarded 3,000 manats. Runners-up received 2,000 manats, and third-place winners were given 1,000 manats. All podium finishers were also presented with medals and certificates.

Additionally, the first 2,000 runners to complete the race received commemorative Baku Marathon 2025 medals. Every participant and volunteer involved in the event was given a certificate of appreciation.

This year’s marathon was supported by more than 400 volunteers and 500 youth volunteers from across the regions, representing the Public Union for Regional Development (PURD).

Special awards were also presented in several categories, including “Stay Young” (sponsored by Azercell), given to the fastest young finishers in both male and female divisions; “Oldest Finisher to Cross the Line First”; and “First Corporate Participant to Complete the Race.”

As in previous years, a lively entertainment zone was set up at Flag Square for marathon runners, Baku residents, and guests of the city. The space featured games, fitness activities, and live performances by popular artists.