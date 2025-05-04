Baku Marathon participation grows every year - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The number of people traveling from abroad to participate in the Baku Marathon has been growing every year, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov told journalists, Trend reports.

“We’re taking part in the marathon for the fourth time. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to break our own record, so we need to train harder. Next year will be the fifth marathon, and we’ll try to set a new record in this anniversary race. The number of participants keeps increasing, and so does the number of finishers, which is great. Additionally, more and more international guests are coming to Baku each year to join the marathon. The marathon has been very well organized,” he said.

The Baku Marathon 2025 was held today at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

This year’s Baku Marathon 2025, held under the slogan “Conquer the Wind”, saw a record number of participants—around 28,000. The marathon covered a 21-kilometer course.