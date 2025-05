BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The fourth day of the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

Today, junior gymnasts will compete in individual routines using the hoop, ball, clubs, and ribbon.

Later in the day, they will take part in group exercises featuring 5 hoops and 5 pairs of clubs.

The European Cup has brought together over 170 gymnasts from 25 countries.