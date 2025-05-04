Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 4 May 2025 14:45 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani gymnast secures bronze medal at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Azerbaijani gymnast Shams Aghahuseynova won a bronze medal at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup held in Baku, Trend reports.

In the youth category, during the individual program qualifiers, Lyubov Gorashchenko (Ukraine) took the gold with a ribbon, Kseniya Zhyzhych (Poland) earned silver, and Shams Aghahuseynova (Azerbaijan) claimed the bronze medal.

In the individual program with a hoop, Rebekka Miller (Israel) won gold, Magdalena Valkova (Bulgaria) took silver, and Elena Vukmir (Hungary) secured the bronze.

In the individual program with a ball, Alice Rozenberg (Israel) earned gold, Kseniya Zhyzhych (Poland) won silver, and Sofia Jakovleva (Estonia) took bronze.

In the individual program with clubs, Antoaneta Tsankova (Bulgaria) won gold, Viktoriia Dorofieieva (Ukraine) earned silver, and Franciska Hesz (Hungary) claimed bronze.

Over 170 gymnasts from 25 countries are competing in the European Cup, which will conclude today.

