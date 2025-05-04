Chevron’s U.S. downstream returns to profitability Q1 2025
Chevron’s U.S. downstream operations returned to profitability in the first quarter of 2025, reversing losses from the previous quarter thanks to stronger refinery activity and improved sales volumes, though earnings remain well below year-ago levels.
