Azerbaijani runner sets sights on gold after Baku Marathon silver

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Next year, I’ll be going for gold, said Anna Yusupova from Azerbaijan, silver medalist at the 2025 Baku Marathon, Trend reports.

“Competing in a marathon on home soil means a lot to me. I’ll keep pushing myself to reach the very top,” she said as she spoke to reporters at the finish line.

“I’ve been taking part in the Baku Marathon since day one. I already have a bronze, and now two silvers — one from last year and one this year. Next year, I’ll do everything I can to win gold. The atmosphere here is amazing, with runners from so many countries, and the organization is truly top-notch,” Yusupova said.

The 2025 Baku Marathon, held under the slogan “Beat the Wind!”, took place today at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

This year’s event drew a record number of participants — nearly 28,000 runners. The race covered a distance of 21 kilometers.