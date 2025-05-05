Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan's motor gasoline production declines in 1Q2025

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. Uzbekistan produced 304,300 tons of motor gasoline in the first quarter of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee reveals that this indicates a downturn relative to the 360,600 tons generated in the corresponding timeframe of 2024.

Concurrently, the aggregate output of motor gasoline in Uzbekistan reached a substantial 1.28 million tons in the fiscal year 2024.

In the first quarter of 2025, the enterprises within the republic achieved an industrial output valuation of 211.3 trillion soums ($17.55 billion). The physical volume index for industrial production, when juxtaposed with the corresponding timeframe in 2024, registered a notable increase of 106.5 percent.

