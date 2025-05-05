Kazakhstan sets bold investment goals for petrochemical industry by 2035
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan plans to attract 4.8 trillion tenge (around $9.12 billion) in investments to its chemical and petrochemical industries by 2035, according to Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev. He highlighted ongoing projects, particularly in producing chemical products for the oil and metallurgy sectors. The country’s abundant natural resources are expected to support the growth of new chemical production facilities.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy