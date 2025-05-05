Azerbaijan unveils new graduate programs to advance pharmaceutical education

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Azerbaijan will begin offering graduate-level training in six new pharmaceutical specialties starting in the 2025/2026 academic year, said the country’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev, Trend reports.

Speaking at an international conference titled “Azerbaijan’s Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow” in Baku, Musayev revealed that a working group formed within the Ministry of Health last year had developed the “Pharmaceutical Education Development Concept.” This new framework outlines plans to launch specialized training programs aimed at preparing the next generation of experts in these fields.