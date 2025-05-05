Iranian exports from Kermanshah customs surge in latest report

In the first month of the current Iranian year (March 21 to April 20, 2025), exports through customs in Kermanshah Province increased by 10% in value and 4% in weight compared to the same period last year. Exports totaled about $191 million, or 483,000 tons of goods. The Khosravi, Parviz Khan, Sumar, Sheikh Sele, and Shushami customs points facilitated the exports, with key items including rebar, iron products, ceramics, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and rubber goods. Kermanshah shares a 371 km border with Iraq, and annually, over $3 billion worth of goods pass through this region.

