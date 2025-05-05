Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar April 21 1.7 April 28 1.7 April 22 1.7 April 29 1.7 April 23 1.7 April 30 1.7 April 24 1.7 May 1 1.7 April 25 1.7 May 2 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0119 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.01298 manat and amounted to 1.92888 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro April 21 1.9581 April 28 1.9335 April 22 1.9604 April 29 1.9345 April 23 1.9359 April 30 1.9334 April 24 1.9277 May 1 1.9214 April 25 1.9272 May 2 1.9216 Average rate per week 1.94186 Average rate per week 1.92888

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0184 this week; however, the weighted average fell by 0.00492 manat and amounted to 2.06762 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble April 21 2.0781 April 28 2.0591 April 22 2.1022 April 29 2.0578 April 23 2.0852 April 30 2.0684 April 24 2.0509 May 1 2.0753 April 25 2.0463 May 2 2.0775 Average rate per week 2.07254 Average rate per week 2.06762

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat ,amounting to 0.0441 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.04418 manat per lira.