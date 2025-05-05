Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 5 May 2025
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

April 21

1.7

April 28

1.7

April 22

1.7

April 29

1.7

April 23

1.7

April 30

1.7

April 24

1.7

May 1

1.7

April 25

1.7

May 2

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0119 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.01298 manat and amounted to 1.92888 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

April 21

1.9581

April 28

1.9335

April 22

1.9604

April 29

1.9345

April 23

1.9359

April 30

1.9334

April 24

1.9277

May 1

1.9214

April 25

1.9272

May 2

1.9216

Average rate per week

1.94186

Average rate per week

1.92888

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0184 this week; however, the weighted average fell by 0.00492 manat and amounted to 2.06762 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

April 21

2.0781

April 28

2.0591

April 22

2.1022

April 29

2.0578

April 23

2.0852

April 30

2.0684

April 24

2.0509

May 1

2.0753

April 25

2.0463

May 2

2.0775

Average rate per week

2.07254

Average rate per week

2.06762

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat ,amounting to 0.0441 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.04418 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

April 21

0.0445

April 28

0.0442

April 22

0.0444

April 29

0.0442

April 23

0.0444

April 30

0.0442

April 24

0.0444

May 1

0.0442

April 25

0.0442

May 2

0.0441

Average rate per week

0.04438

Average rate per week

0.04418
