Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
April 21
|
1.7
|
April 28
|
1.7
|
April 22
|
1.7
|
April 29
|
1.7
|
April 23
|
1.7
|
April 30
|
1.7
|
April 24
|
1.7
|
May 1
|
1.7
|
April 25
|
1.7
|
May 2
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0119 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.01298 manat and amounted to 1.92888 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
April 21
|
1.9581
|
April 28
|
1.9335
|
April 22
|
1.9604
|
April 29
|
1.9345
|
April 23
|
1.9359
|
April 30
|
1.9334
|
April 24
|
1.9277
|
May 1
|
1.9214
|
April 25
|
1.9272
|
May 2
|
1.9216
|
Average rate per week
|
1.94186
|
Average rate per week
|
1.92888
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0184 this week; however, the weighted average fell by 0.00492 manat and amounted to 2.06762 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
April 21
|
2.0781
|
April 28
|
2.0591
|
April 22
|
2.1022
|
April 29
|
2.0578
|
April 23
|
2.0852
|
April 30
|
2.0684
|
April 24
|
2.0509
|
May 1
|
2.0753
|
April 25
|
2.0463
|
May 2
|
2.0775
|
Average rate per week
|
2.07254
|
Average rate per week
|
2.06762
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat ,amounting to 0.0441 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.04418 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
April 21
|
0.0445
|
April 28
|
0.0442
|
April 22
|
0.0444
|
April 29
|
0.0442
|
April 23
|
0.0444
|
April 30
|
0.0442
|
April 24
|
0.0444
|
May 1
|
0.0442
|
April 25
|
0.0442
|
May 2
|
0.0441
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04438
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04418