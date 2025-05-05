Iran slashes guaranteed wheat purchases from farmers

The volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran between April 5 and May 3 has decreased by around 8 percent compared to the same period last year, according to Sohrab Sohrabi, an official from the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture. During this period, approximately 980,000 tons of wheat were bought, down from 1.06 million tons the previous year. Sohrabi stated that the guaranteed price for bread wheat this agricultural year is 205,000 rials per kilogram, and for durum wheat, 210,000 rials.

