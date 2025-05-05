Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan takes significant steps to boost entrepreneurship - official

Economy Materials 5 May 2025 11:39 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan takes significant steps to boost entrepreneurship - official

Follow Trend on

Basti Mammad
Basti Mammad
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Azerbaijan is making substantial progress in developing its entrepreneurial sector through collaboration with international financial institutions and development partners, said the country's First Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev, Trend reports.

Speaking at the "Azerbaijan's Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow" event at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Aliyev highlighted that in partnership with institutions like the World Bank (WB), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and other partners, a series of programs and projects have been initiated to support the growth of business ventures.

"Additionally, Azerbaijan has established joint investment funds with several countries. Entrepreneurs can increase their initiatives, leverage international financial mechanisms, implement projects with partner countries, and expand their businesses," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more