Azerbaijan takes significant steps to boost entrepreneurship - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Azerbaijan is making substantial progress in developing its entrepreneurial sector through collaboration with international financial institutions and development partners, said the country's First Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev, Trend reports.

Speaking at the "Azerbaijan's Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow" event at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Aliyev highlighted that in partnership with institutions like the World Bank (WB), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and other partners, a series of programs and projects have been initiated to support the growth of business ventures.