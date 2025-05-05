Iran's position on nuclear program rooted in international law, spokesperson says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Iran's stance on the peaceful use of nuclear energy is grounded in international law, said the Spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference held today in Tehran, Baghaei emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program dates back to the 1970s.

He noted that Iran's membership in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the commitment to fulfill obligations without a nuclear program would be meaningless. Baghaei stressed that Iran has the right, as a member of the NPT, to enrich uranium.

Regarding US President Donald Trump's stance on the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, Baghaei added that indirect discussions between Iran and the US on this matter are conducted within Iran's position and principles, which remain unchanged. He further clarified that Iran does not engage in discussions on the nuclear program in public or media forums.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel