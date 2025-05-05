Turkic Investment Fund closely monitoring Middle Corridor-driven prospects (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The Turkic Investment Fund (TIF Fund) is closely monitoring opportunities linked to the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route or TITR), sources at TIF told Trend.

“The Turkic Investment Fund, the first joint financial institution of the Turkic world, has officially launched operations following the enforcement of its Host Country Agreement with the Republic of Türkiye in November 2024. Since then, the Fund has been focusing on establishing a strong institutional structure and assembling a skilled team of professionals from across its Member States,” the Fund noted.

According to sources, TIF is currently progressing with its comprehensive investment policy, which will serve as the foundation for all financing activities. Once endorsed by the Fund’s Board of Directors, this policy will guide the TIF’s investment framework, enabling the rolling out of its operations via different channels and products all aimed at facilitating trade and investment flows, supporting entrepreneurship across the region, enhancing connectivity and economic integration within the Turkic world and beyond.

It was emphasized that while the Fund has yet to formally begin its investment activities, engagement with Member States is already underway. In Azerbaijan, discussions have centered on investment opportunities aligned with the national development strategies, including infrastructure, energy, sustainable agriculture, regional cooperation, and reconstruction in Karabakh, including through co-financing mechanisms.

“Similar dialogue is ongoing with all other Member States, including Hungary, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. TIF is working on mapping potential intervention opportunities and priority sectors, with a strong emphasis on sustainable development and green economy transition. In particular, the Fund is closely monitoring opportunities linked to the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), which is gaining strategic significance as a key trade route between Asia and Europe,” sources said.

As was noted, the fund's authorized capital base, recently raised to $600 million, is seen as a strong starting point for a newly operationalized institution.

TIF expects this figure to grow further through future accessions and capital mobilization, including via co-financing partnerships with national and international financial institutions. These partnerships will allow the Fund to scale its impact and deliver on its mission of fostering integrated Turkic prosperity.

According to sources, sustainability will be at the core of TIF’s strategic outlook. The Fund is committed to promoting projects that advance environmental resilience, economic inclusion, and responsible development. From renewable energy to cross-regional trade and logistics, climate-smart agriculture, and efficient water management, TIF prioritizes long-term value creation. It also supports regional initiatives such as the Organization of Turkic States' Drought Prevention Institute and actively participates in multilateral forums on climate action.

“Although there are no immediate plans for expanding membership, the Fund remains open to cooperation with other countries and institutions that share its principles. In the meantime, the focus remains on delivering tangible socio-economic results across current Member States. Representing a tangible example of economic partnerships, TIF and the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding during a business forum in Baku on 14 February 2025,” the Fund said.

Sources noted that international collaboration will remain among the top priorities of the fund. By partnering with trade unions, chambers of commerce, and development agencies, TIF aims to amplify regional economic integration and promote cross-border investment

“In the long term, TIF aspires to become a flagship institution of economic cooperation in the Turkic world—a platform that not only supports development within its member countries but also strengthens the region’s global economic presence. With its strategic mandate, growing capital base, and commitment to sustainability, the Fund is poised to become a key driver of prosperity and integration in the Turkic region,” the Fund concluded.