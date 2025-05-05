Opening Session of ADB Board of Governors gets underway in Milan

MILAN, Italy, May 5. The Opening Session of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors has kicked off in Milan, Italy, Trend reports.

The event marks the official commencement of the 58th Annual Meeting.

In the afternoon, the Governors' Business Session will follow, where the Board of Governors can adopt resolutions, review documents, approve ADB's financial statements and annual report, and hear member statements.

The 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors is being held at Allianz MiCo - Milano Convention Centre.

With the theme "Sharing Experience, Building Tomorrow", it is be the first time for Italy to host the Annual Meeting. Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from ADB member countries, officials from international organizations, representatives from the private sector, civil society organizations, and the media, are participating at the event.

The Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors is an opportunity to provide guidance on ADB administrative, financial, and operational directions. The meetings provide opportunities for member governments to interact with ADB staff, nongovernment organizations (NGOs), media, and representatives of observer countries, international organizations, academe, and the private sector. ADB’s annual meetings have become a premier forum for the discussion of economic and social development issues in Asia and the Pacific.