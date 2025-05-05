Kazakhstan’s Caspi Bitum plant resumes operations after major upgrade
Photo: KazMunayGas (KMG)
Kazakhstan’s Caspi Bitum plant in Aktau has restarted operations following a major upgrade that boosted bitumen output by 50 percent. The project was completed ahead of schedule and aims to meet growing domestic infrastructure demand.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy