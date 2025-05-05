Pakistan expects ADB to provide much stronger financial assistance and knowledge support

MILAN, Italy, May 5. Pakistan expects the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to provide much stronger financial assistance and knowledge support Ahad Khan Cheema, Governor from Pakistan, said, addressing the business session of ADB Governors, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“Resource availability is also decreasing due to competing priorities. I would, therefore, strongly advocate a continued and renewed focus on aid effectiveness with greater emphasis on synergies and efficiencies. We also need to vociferously insulate delivery of development assistance from geopolitical considerations. In order to maintain high standards of institutional integrity, it is imperative for multilateral development banks (MDBs) to process development projects for any country strictly on merit and in the most objective, balanced, transparent and apolitical manner,” he said.

Cheema noted that Pakistan greatly values and appreciates its long-standing and trusted partnership with ADB.

“As Pakistan resolutely pursues the ambitious reform program, we expect ADB to provide much stronger financial assistance and knowledge support in order for us to stay the course.

Following the example of our recently launched framework with the World Bank Group, I would urge ADB to craft a decade long strategy (2026-35) envisioning transformative improvements in the specific sectors aligned with Pakistan’s national and provincial priorities,” he said.

Cheema said Pakistan expects ADB to step up its support to its private sector by enhancing the footprint of its private sector operations in Pakistan through a dedicated country office and gradually bring it at par with the structure and operational scope of the International Finance Corporation.

“I would request ADB to continue and further strengthen policy-based support to Pakistan to complement Pakistan’s reforms in key sectors of economy,” he noted.