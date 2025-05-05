Tajikistan anticipates moderate budget deficit in 2025 – IMF

The 2025 budget for Tajikistan is looking at a fiscal deficit of up to 2.5 percent of GDP, depending on the financing that comes in, as stated by the IMF. The country posted a fiscal surplus of 0.3 percent in 2024, aided by steady revenue collection, despite a VAT rate cut and lower-than-expected capital spending.

