Azerbaijani, Belarusian businessmen tie knot on slew of cooperation deals (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 5 May 2025 17:46 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani, Belarusian businessmen tie knot on slew of cooperation deals (PHOTO)

Nursultan Ziyadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Several agreements were signed between Azerbaijan and Belarus as part of the business forum held in the capital, Baku, Trend reports.

The event resulted in the signing of the following documents:

- A memorandum of understanding between the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) and the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA);

- Three supply contracts between Mostovdrev and Sosna CJSCs;

- A supply agreement between Kamvol and Smart Style CJSCs;

- A supply agreement between Spartak and AZNUR CJSCs;

- A cooperation agreement between Minsk Dairy Plant No. 1 and AZNUR CJSC;

- A cooperation agreement between Minsk Dairy Plant No. 1 and Araz Supermarket;

- Letters of intent between Mark Formelle and N-Qrup.

