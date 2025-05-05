Azerbaijan Railways elevates container shipments in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Azerbaijan Railways CJSC transported 40,807 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) of container cargo in the first quarter of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the CJSC indicates that this marks an increase of 14,129 TEU, or 53 percent, compared to the same period in 2024.

Azerbaijan Railways is the state-owned national rail transport provider in the Republic of Azerbaijan. The 2,918 km (1,813 mi) network, with a 1,520 mm gauge, is electrified at 3 kV (3,000 V) DC. The Azerbaijan Railways headquarters is located in the capital, Baku. The inaugural railway line in Azerbaijan was constructed in 1878 and inaugurated in 1880 in the outskirts of Baku. The railway comprises 176 stations, of which Bilajari (in Baku) and Shirvan are fully automated. Twelve stations include container courts equipped with specialized mechanisms and machinery, while three stations—Keshla (in Baku), Ganja, and Khirdalan—are capable of handling high freight containers.

