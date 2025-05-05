Kazakh and Vietnamese leaders discuss bilateral cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 5. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held a brief meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, upon his arrival at the Astana airport, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev welcomed Lam, noting the historic nature of his visit and expressing confidence that it would give a new impetus to the comprehensive development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

Tokayev highlighted the strong impression left by his recent visit to Vietnam and emphasized the importance of strengthening ties across various sectors, citing significant potential for expanded partnership.

Lam, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and underscored the longstanding friendship between the two nations. He noted that President Tokayev's personal presence at the airport was a sign of deep hospitality, appreciated by both the Vietnamese delegation and people.

