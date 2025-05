BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has delineated its core responsibilities in a newly approved statue, signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

This comprehensive document outlines the MFA's pivotal role in shaping and executing the nation's foreign policy.

The complete list of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ tasks can be accessed here: https://az.trend.az/azerbaijan/politics/4040035.html