Belarusian PM praises nation's partnership with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Azerbaijan and Belarus are united by strategic partnership, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin said during an extended meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

According to him, the partnership stood the test of time, and the mutual relationship between the leaders of the two countries is a clear confirmation of this.

"The cornerstone of our relations is economic and trade cooperation, which covers the widest range of areas and is distinguished by its high intensity. Last year, large figures were recorded in our trade turnover. We cannot but rejoice at this, since, I think, there are still goals to which we will strive together.

We focused on the issue of restoration of territories, and today we are ready to think together over proposals for a comprehensive solution to the problem. This is both housing construction and, most importantly, the production sector, because, of course, first of all, people need work and wages. These are also topics that we are ready to discuss more closely with the Azerbaijani side today.

Of course, there are also the development of industrial corporations, new directions of cooperation, firefighting equipment, special utility equipment, and other areas," Turchin added.

