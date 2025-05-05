Azerbaijan, Belarus develop further cooperation in East Zangezur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Azerbaijan and Belarus are jointly developing projects in the East Zangezur economic region, said Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum in Baku, Abdullayev highlighted the large-scale reconstruction work underway in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic zones.

"Extensive reconstruction is taking place in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions. Various partnership models are being explored with foreign companies, including those from Belarus. Projects are being implemented to establish smart villages and agricultural settlements," he said.

According to Abdullayev, Belarusian business involvement in these initiatives is seen as a promising direction.

"We see significant potential in engaging Belarusian companies in the restoration of liberated territories," he added.

