Initiated by Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, “Young Beekeeper” project to start in Khizi District

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The “Young Beekeeper” project, which aims to promote employment among young families and support eco-entrepreneurship, will next be implemented in the Khizi district, Trend reports.

Launched in 2021 at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, the project has already been successfully carried out across various regions of Azerbaijan.

20 young families will be selected to participate in the project, who will first attend theoretical and practical training. Upon completion, participants will receive bee families, hives, beekeeping clothing, honey extractors, and necessary accessories. The program will provide the young beekeepers with the necessary conditions to effectively manage honey production and will also offer methodological and professional support in areas such as product certification, branding, design, and sales strategy development.

Since 2021, over 60 young families in various regions of the country have been supported as part of the "Young Beekeeper" project, initiated by IDEA Public Union and co-organized with the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Employment Agency, and the "ABAD" public legal entity.

The project aims to protect biodiversity, promote beekeeping as an eco-entrepreneurial activity, support natural honey production, and enhance the financial well-being of young families.

Young people aged 18 to 35 residing in the Khizi district who wish to participate in the project are invited to submit their applications by May 18. Applications can be submitted via the IDEA Public Union’s “1113” hotline, by email at [email protected], or in person at the Khizi district office of the State Employment Agency.

During the selection process, applicants will be evaluated based on their knowledge and experience in beekeeping, social status, and whether they have a suitable backyard plot for establishing a beekeeping farm.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel