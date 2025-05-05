Azerbaijan-Belarus trade and economic ties demonstrate growth - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus exceeded $100 million in the first quarter of 2025, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during the Azerbaijan–Belarus business forum being held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, trade and economic cooperation between the two countries is showing a steady positive dynamics.

“Exports of Azerbaijani products to Belarus increased by 82 percent, reaching $18 million,” he noted.

Abdullayev also emphasized the active promotion of Azerbaijani alcoholic beverages in the Belarusian capital:

“We are witnessing growing interest in Azerbaijani wines in Minsk. This is one of the indicators of strengthening economic ties,” he explained.

He also highlighted the successful cooperation between the Ganja Automobile Plant and the Minsk Tractor Plant.

“Since 2007, more than 14,000 tractors and over 3,000 trucks have been produced under this cooperation.

We are confident that our investment and trade relations will only continue to grow in the coming years,” Abdullayev added.

