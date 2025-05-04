Nicaragua accuses UNESCO of bias, cuts ties over press award

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Nicaragua has officially withdrawn from UNESCO in protest after the newspaper La Prensa was awarded the UNESCO World Press Freedom Prize, Trend reports.

Nicaragua’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement accusing the newspaper of being “known for its activities against the government, promoting violence, and supporting anti-values.”

“It is deeply shameful that UNESCO would act as the organizer and, effectively, an accomplice to actions that insult and undermine the core values of Nicaragua’s national identity and culture, lack objectivity, and discredit the organization itself,” the statement reads.

In light of this, the Government of Nicaragua has announced its sovereign and final decision to withdraw from UNESCO, according to a letter from the country’s Foreign Minister addressed to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

In response, Azoulay expressed regret over the decision, saying it would “deprive the people of Nicaragua of the benefits of cooperation, particularly in the areas of education and culture.”