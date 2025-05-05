Azerbaijani MPs gearing up to rub elbows in Luxembourg parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Head of the working group of the Azerbaijani Parliament on interparliamentary relations with Luxembourg, Nigar Mammadova, and group member Elchin Mirzabeyli will visit Luxembourg on May 6, the parliamentary Press and Public Relations Department told Trend.

The department noted that the Azerbaijani MPs will engage in a succession of deliberative sessions within the legislative assembly of Luxembourg throughout the duration of their visit.

The Azerbaijan-Luxembourg working group on interparliamentary cooperation was formed in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 13, 2005. To date, the parties have executed several documents, including the Joint Statement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Belgium–Luxembourg Economic Union on April 13, 1998; the Agreement on Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investments between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Belgium–Luxembourg Economic Union on May 18, 2004; and the Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion concerning Taxes on Income and Capital Gains between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on June 16, 2006.

