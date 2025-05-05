Azerbaijan honors next generation of marines in glorious graduation ceremony

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The next graduation ceremony for the Marine Commando Basic Course was held in the Azerbaijan Naval Forces' military unit, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The event was attended by Naval Forces leadership and servicemen. First, flowers were laid in front of the monument erected in memory of Martyrs within the military unit's territory.

At the graduation ceremony, the memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was commemorated with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republics of Azerbaijan was performed.

The Acting Commander of the Naval Forces, 1st grade Captain Shahin Mammadov welcomed the servicemen, conveyed congratulations from the leadership of the Ministry of Defense to graduates who successfully completed the course and wished them success in their future service.

1st grade Captain Sh.Mammadov spoke about the successful reforms carried out under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev in the Azerbaijan Army, formed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev as a regular army, about the activities of the Naval Forces, about the participation of Naval Forces personnel in the historic victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

Then, the course top graduate attached the emblem to the symbolic stump, followed by the presentation of certificates to the graduates and the awarding of honorary certificates and valuable gifts to distinguished servicemen and instructors.