Governor for Uzbekistan elected Chair of ADB Board of Governors for 2025-26

MILAN, Italy, May 5. Governor for Uzbekistan elected Chair of ADB Board of Governors for 2025-2026, Fabio Panetta, governor of ADB from Italy, said, addressing the business session of ADB Governors, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“Moving on to Agenda Item 8, the Committee has recommended that the Governor for Uzbekistan be elected Chair of the Board of Governors for 2025-2026 and that the Governors for Norway and Thailand be elected Vice-Chairs to hold office from the end of this Annual Meeting to the end of the 59th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors,” he declared.

Uzbekistan will host the 59th Annual Meeting in 2026.

The event is scheduled for May 3-6, 2026.

The Business Session of the Board of Governors is the main meeting of the Governors that takes place at each ADB Annual Meeting. Governors adopt resolutions; take note of and approve documents related to the business, finance, administration, and operations of ADB; and provide guidance to the institution through their statements.

This session also provides an opportunity for the ADB President to report on progress since the previous meeting and to share key organizational messages from ADB Management.