Kazakhstan sees solid rise in chemical output in early 2025
Photo: Kazakh Government
In the first quarter of this year, Kazakhstan's chemical product production rose by 12.5 percent to 406 billion tenge (around $773 million). Minister Yersayin Nagaspaev highlighted that the chemical industry accounts for 4.6 percent of the manufacturing sector and plays a key role in sectors like agriculture and metallurgy. The sector has shown consistent growth, with a 7.7 percent increase in production last year, totaling over 1 trillion tenge (about $1.9 billion).
