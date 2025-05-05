Kazakhstan sees solid rise in chemical output in early 2025

Photo: Kazakh Government

In the first quarter of this year, Kazakhstan's chemical product production rose by 12.5 percent to 406 billion tenge (around $773 million). Minister Yersayin Nagaspaev highlighted that the chemical industry accounts for 4.6 percent of the manufacturing sector and plays a key role in sectors like agriculture and metallurgy. The sector has shown consistent growth, with a 7.7 percent increase in production last year, totaling over 1 trillion tenge (about $1.9 billion).

