KazMunayGas spurs industrial gains with polypropylene output rise in early 2025
Photo: KazMunayGas
At a recent government meeting in Kazakhstan, the Chairman of the Board of "KazMunayGas," Askhat Khassenov, reported a significant rise in polypropylene production, reaching 126,000 tons in the first quarter of this year. This marks a substantial increase compared to previous years, with a forecast of 486,000 tons by the end of the year. The boost in production is linked to the operation of a new polypropylene plant utilizing raw materials from the Tengiz field, which began at the end of 2022.
