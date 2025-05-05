Non-oil industry expands sharply as Azerbaijan diversifies economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Over the past five years, Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector has grown by 25.9 percent in real terms, with value added in the non-oil industry increasing by 1.5 times, Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev made the remarks at an international conference in Baku titled “Azerbaijan’s Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow”, Trend reports.

He noted that in the first quarter of 2025, industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs in this sector produced goods worth 15.8 billion manat ($9.2 billion).

“Output in the non-oil sector rose by 3.5 percent,” he added.