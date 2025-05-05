Kazakhstan plots to boost high-tech chemical sector with private investment

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has called for creating conditions to attract private investments in high-tech raw material processing projects. During a government meeting on May 5, Bektenov highlighted that nearly 45 percent of raw materials for chemical production are exported without deep processing, including 800,000 tons of phosphate raw materials annually. The Ministry of Industry has been tasked with facilitating investment in this sector. Additionally, the Ministry of National Economy, in collaboration with other ministries, must propose tax and customs incentives for chemical and oil and gas chemical projects by July 1.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register