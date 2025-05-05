Iranian authorities detain two linked to Shahid Rajaee port explosion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Iranian authorities have detained two individuals in connection with a deadly explosion at the Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, located in the country’s southern Hormozgan Province, Trend reports.

The committee overseeing the investigation into the incident has revealed that one of the detained individuals is the head of a state-owned company, while the other manages a private sector firm. Both are under initial investigation.

In addition, authorities have identified individuals who provided false statements about the explosion, and investigations into their actions are ongoing.

The committee emphasized that efforts to determine the cause of the explosion and ensure a thorough and transparent investigation are continuing.

The explosion, which occurred on April 26 at one of the container terminals, has led to significant casualties, with at least 57 people confirmed dead and over 1,200 injured, according to official reports.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel