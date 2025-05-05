Iran's steel consumption shows slight decline

Iran's crude steel consumption took a small dip of 0.3 percent in the last Iranian year, landing at 24.3 million tons. Finished steel product consumption also fell by 0.5 percent to 19.5 million tons. In contrast, sponge iron consumption increased by 0.2 percent, totaling nearly 32 million tons. Iran’s annual steel production capacity remains around 40 million tons, with ongoing efforts to expand it.

