Azerbaijan identifies its Foreign Ministry's activity directions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ The activity areas of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan have been identified, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the Charter on the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated May 5.

The areas of activity of the ministry are as follows:

– To implement the foreign policy of Azerbaijan and represent Azerbaijan in international relations;

– To protect and ensure the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, national security, and national interests of Azerbaijan through means of foreign policy and diplomatic methods;

– To develop friendly relations, peace, and cooperation between Azerbaijan and foreign states and international organizations;

– To contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security through foreign policy means and support it by diplomatic methods;

– To protect the rights and legitimate interests of citizens and legal entities of Azerbaijan in foreign states and international organizations through foreign policy means and diplomatic methods;

– To prepare proposals on the concept and main directions of the foreign policy of Azerbaijan and submit them to the President of Azerbaijan;

– To coordinate the activities of state bodies (institutions) of of Azerbaijan in the field of foreign relations to ensure the implementation of the foreign policy in a unified manner;

– To analyze the international political, public, economic, and security situation, the foreign and domestic policies of foreign states, and the activities of international organizations, and to provide relevant information and proposals to other state bodies (institutions) of Azerbaijan;

– To carry out diplomatic and consular relations of Azerbaijan with foreign states, and diplomatic relations with international organizations;

– To support the implementation of state policy regarding compatriots living abroad and the development of such relations;

– To participate in ensuring the state protocol of Azerbaijan;

– To organize consular affairs and carry out consular functions;

– To conduct regulatory activities in the fields of foreign policy, international relations, and diplomatic service;

– To operate in other directions as defined by the acts of the President of Azerbaijan.