Azerbaijan, Belarus deepen industrial ties with new tractor supply agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ A Memorandum to enhance cooperation in the supply of tractor equipment was signed during a broad meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin at the Cabinet of Ministers on May 5, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by Khanlar Fatiyev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ganja Automobile Plant, and Sergey Avramenko, General Director of Minsk Tractor Works (MTW).

In addition to the document, a separate contract was signed for the supply of municipal vehicle kits between Ganja Automobile Plant and the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ). The agreement was also signed by Fatiyev and the MAZ General Director, Valery Ivankovich.

