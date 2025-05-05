KazMunayGas clarifies stance on Atyrau oil refinery privatization
Photo: KazMunayGas
During a government briefing in Astana, Asset Magauov, Deputy Chairman of KazMunayGas, addressed the potential privatization of the Atyrau Oil Refinery. While no final decision has been made, recommendations suggest reducing state involvement to foster market competition. Magauov also highlighted the need for further investment in the refinery's modernization, noting that any funding required could come from internal or borrowed sources, unrelated to attracting investors.
