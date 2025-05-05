Uzbekistan posts significant growth in small business sector
As of April 1, 2025, Uzbekistan hosts 372,887 small business entities, reflecting a 4.1 percent increase since the beginning of the year. The trade sector remains the largest contributor, while significant growth is also seen in industries such as agriculture, construction, and services.
