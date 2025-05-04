ADB calls governments, investors to work for nature-positive future - Roberta Casali

MILAN, Italy, May 4. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has 750 million dollars in approved biodiversity projects yet to disperse, Roberta Casali, ADB Vice-President for Finance and Risk Management, said during the seminar on Natural Financing for Biodiversity Hotspots held as part of the 58th ADB Annual Meeting in Milan, Italy, Trend reports.

“With more on the way, from signing the Joint Nature Statement to launching the Nature Solutions Finance Hub in 2023,

ADB is doing what it can to mainstream nature investing. But we know that this is just the beginning and so I leave you with a challenge.

How do we close the nature financing gap? And how do we do it fast? How do we mobilize capital at scale for the biodiversity of spots that need it most?” she said.

Casali believes that governments, investors, entrepreneurs, and development partners, all have a role to play.

“Let's move from ideas, conferences, discussions, to action to impact, and let's so turn our ambition into real actions. Because if we truly want a nature-positive future, we must build it together. No one can do it alone,” said the ADB vice-president.