Uzbekistan rolls out high-speed rail with support from Hyundai Rotem
Photo: The Uzbek president’s office
Uzbekistan has completed the construction of a 465-kilometer high-speed electrified railway connecting Bukhara, Urgench, and Khiva, with South Korean Hyundai Rotem trains set to operate on the route starting next year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy