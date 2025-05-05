Iran deems France's stance on nuclear issues inconsistent with international law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Iran's position on the nuclear program remains firmly grounded in international law, while France's stance on the matter is not only inconsistent with international law but is also deemed logically unacceptable by Iran, said Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference today in Tehran, Baghaei noted that introducing issues unrelated to the nuclear program into the negotiations will never contribute to the process.

He further added that France’s recent statements regarding Iran are merely a repetition of previous remarks made against Iran, and such statements are not constructive.

Baghaei emphasized that indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States are solely focused on the removal of sanctions against Iran and the nuclear program. He assured that Iran has kept all parties informed about its nuclear program at every stage and is ready to continue dialogue with all sides.

On May 4, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that any potential agreement with Iran should also address Iran's missile program and regional activities.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel