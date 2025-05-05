Asian Development Bank plays valuable role in inclusive and sustainable development - Sergio Mattarella

MILAN, Italy, May 5. Asian Development Bank plays a valuable role in inclusive and sustainable development. reads a message from President of Italy Sergio Mattarella to participants of the opening session of the ADB Board of Governors in Milan, Italy, Trend reports.

“Greetings to the 58th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank, which is being held for the first time in the Italian Republic. Strengthening international cooperation is an objective enshrined in the Constitutional Charter of our country and is even more valuable when promoted by multilateral bodies such as the Asian Development Bank, a strategic financial institution that plays a valuable role in inclusive and sustainable development in the area concerned,” he said.

Mattarella said that the challenges facing the international community in different continents are many, from combating climate change, the cause of crises and impoverishment, to inequalities and various forms of vulnerability.

“The Asian Development Bank has proven to be an effective tool for addressing them. It is certain that the Union of Milan will be able to produce useful results,” reads the message.