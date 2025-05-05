Azerbaijani delegation set to visit Hungary to expand co-op in healthcare sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. An Azerbaijani delegation is expected to visit Hungary in early June to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation in the health sector, the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma said at the international conference “Azerbaijan's pharmaceutical industry: yesterday, today, tomorrow” in Baku, Trend reports.

Torma noted that Scandens pharmaceutical plant will start local production of medicines in Azerbaijan within the framework of contractual production agreement with Gedeon Richter.

The Ambassador also stressed that Scandens Pharmaceutical Industries LTD. together with the Azerbaijan Medical University, Pécs University, as well as Hungarian company PannonPharma intends to launch a training program for Azerbaijani pharmaceutical specialists.

According to him, PannonPharma group is a network of Hungarian small and medium-sized enterprises actively engaged in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D), as well as demonstrating successful cooperation with universities in the field of education and science.